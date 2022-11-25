FARMINGTON — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), in cooperation with the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District, welcomes all Franklin County residents with an interest in conservation practices on private agricultural lands and woodlands to participate in a Local Working Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 to be held at 153 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. “USDA Funding for 2024: How Should the Money be Spent?”

Park out back and enter through the glass doors, turn left, go downstairs to Municipal building classroom.

The LWG meeting will be held to gather local input on prioritizing how funds Franklin County NRCS receives will be allocated.

The group will discuss local Franklin County natural resource priorities and provide recommendations on the prioritization and allocation of funds under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

Agricultural producers, private woodland owners, members of environmental/watershed organizations or land trusts, professionals in soil, water, plant, wetland or wildlife sciences, and those familiar with agricultural and natural resource concerns in Franklin County are welcome to join the group for discussion and refreshments.

Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting or has any questions should contact Amanda Burton, NRCS District Conservationist at 860-7335 Email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: