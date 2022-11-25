Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Pets of the week are Bootsie and Bruno

“Hello I’m Bootsie.I’m a one to three years old female. I’m quiet but a very sweet little lady. I spend most of my time lounging around on the cat trees and taking naps. Although I’m pretty mellow I do really like people and I’d love it if you came to meet me.”

Bruno is a male Pitbull mix and considered a senior dog at over seven years of age, “Hi, I’m Bruno! I’m the best little old man! I love people and going for walks. I’m very affectionate and super food motivated. I’d do good with a lot of family types as I’m a happy, cuddly old man who’s eager to make friends! I’d love to have a meet and greet with your current dog if she’s a lady as I’m a bit of a lady’s man however, I don’t do great with other boys. Also, cats are a little too exciting for me so I’d do best in a home without them.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: