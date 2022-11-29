LIVERMORE — The fifth annual Olde Fashioned Christmas Festival is set to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-4, at Boothby’s Orchard & Farm on 366 Boothby Road in Livermore. The event will be hosted by the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce [JLLFCOC].

The times of the festival are set for 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2-5 p.m. Dec. 4.

The event will have numerous opportunities for people to donate and support their community. Registration for the event can be done at their website and comes with a variety of options.

For tree sponsorship, sponsors can choose between a tabletop tree [$50] or a regular tree [$80]. It is noted on their website that tabletop trees will not need decorations, but that option is available for regular trees. Sponsors can also choose to have a wreath for $50.

JLLFCOC promises special events each day. The event will feature five artesan craft vendors, a living nativity and Santa, who is set to appear on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-4 p.m.

JLLFCOC will have campfires for warmth, weather permitting.

All proceeds will go directly to local needs and organizations. For more information, visit the JLLFCOC webpage or contact them at 207-500-2464 or at their facebook page.

