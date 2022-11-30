LIVERMORE FALLS — Another beautiful Sunday welcomed back the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls interim Pastor, Russ Thayer and his wife Carol. They shared the Thanksgiving break with family and Kay King Watson presented a very intriguing Thanksgiving service that sent us home with plenty to think about. After the service, we shared a delightful Thanksgiving feast prepared by Paula Wade and others.

Maggie Houlihan played several beautiful pieces on the pipe organ to set the mood for the Worship Service. Kay King Watson read the Announcements, then led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “O Thou Joyful” and “The King of Glory Comes”. Pastor Thayer read the Call to Worship from Psalm 134. Tammy Deering read about the meaning of the Advent Wreath, after which she lit the first Advent Candle. The Worship Team sang the first Verse of the Advent Song.

Pastor Thayer led us into Prayer Time as some in the Congregation asked for prayers for loved ones and shared some joys, after which we recited The Lord’s Prayer. We sang “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”, followed by the Offertory. Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “All Earth Is Waiting” . The Worship Team presented Special Music titled “Like A Child”.

Pastor Thayer read from the Book of Luke, Chapter 1, Verses 1 – 25, the story of Zechariah and his wife, Elizabeth. They had prayed for many years for God to give them a child. They thought God had decided they should not become parents because it didn’t happen for them. Both grew elderly, and in their elder years…….guess what? Elizabeth, in her old age, bore a son named John. He grew up to become John, the Baptist! The Sermon, titled, “Zechariah & Elizabeth”, spoke of Zechariah, who was a deeply religious man, and Elizabeth, who had a deep faith, also. As they aged, Zechariah resigned himself to thinking ne would never be a father. Then one day, an angel appeared to him and told him his wife would bear a son, to be named John. Zechariah couldn’t believe his ears and refused to trust the words of the angel. Elizabeth believed the words of Gabriel, the angel. She spent her time preparing for the baby. There is much more to the story and it can be found in the first chapter of the Book of Luke. `Pastor Thayer asked if we believe God answers prayers. The answer was “Yes!” He told us to pray and expect an answer, but it might not be the answer we want, but our prayers will be answered!

To end the service, we sang “Thou Didst Leave Thy Throne”, and after the Benediction. we sang “Lord, Dismiss us With Thy Blessing”. This evening, at 7:00pm, we shared a wonderful Hymnsing with members of the Calvary Hill Baptist Church.

Announcements: 1. During November, we have collected Mac’N Cheese for the Food Cupboard. In December, we will collect Cereal. 2. There is a weekly Bible Study, available to all, led by Kay King Watson, each Tuesday at 10 a.m. 3. The Worship Team rehearses each Thursday at 1 p.m. All who like to sing are welcome. 4. Our Christmas Dinner will take place after the Worship service on Sunday, December 18, from 9 a.m. to Noon. 5. Our Christmas Eve service will take place on December 24 at 6 p.m., all are welcome. 6. The Christmas Day service will take place on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m., all are welcome.

The First Baptist Church welcomes all who wish to enter. Our Sunday morning service begins at 10:30 a.m., except on Christmas Sunday, the service is at 10 a.m.

