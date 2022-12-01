FARMINGTON — Friday evening, Dec. 9, is shaping up to be “A Jolly Good Night” indeed with three events scheduled to get folks in the holiday spirit while supporting one’s neighbors.

From 5 to 8 p.m. a variety of local farms/food businesses will be at the Community Center on Middle Street in the first part of the evening named A Jolly Good Night by organizers. A number of stores will also be open then for the Night Owl shopping event. At 8:15 p.m. Teachers Lounge Mafia, a local improvisation comedy group will perform at the North Church on High Street with ticket sales supporting United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

Kendrick Charles of Kingfield will provide horse-drawn wagon rides between the Community Center and the downtown throughout the evening. Charles and his horses have been popular at previous Farmington events such as Santa Loop and the Fire and Ice Festival.

Hosted by Greater Franklin Food Council, “Holiday Food Hall” at the Community Center will be like a big farmers market at night, organizer Erica Emery said in a recent phone interview. “All of the vendors will be bringing stuff they grow or raise,” she said. “Some vendors may have samples. We are doing some raffle prizes throughout the night for local food items with prizes still being determined.”

Most of the 20 vendors planning to be at the Community Center are from the greater Farmington area, Emery said. Springdale Farm from Waldo is the furthest away and Oh My Cookies is in Sabattus, she said. “Five Corners Farm in New Sharon will be taking pre-orders for spring lamb meat sales,” Emery said. “They will have no food products but people can learn about the farm. The other vendors will have products available to buy, she noted.

“It is a food hall, but some vendors will have crafts, holiday gift items and non-food items produced on their farms,” Emery said. “Three vendors are doing hot foods, so come hungry. Marble Farms will be selling hotties. Fresh Eatz will have Korean-inspired options. The menu from Freedom’s Forage – a food truck – isn’t available yet.”

There will be a sit-down area available, Emery noted.

The Food Council will have a table for people to learn more about the organization. Emery said she is really excited to have three sponsors: Skowhegan Savings Bank, Better Living Center and the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Real Maine program.

This is the second year the Night Owl event is taking place, organizer Amber Stone said in a recent phone interview. “It’s mostly an opportunity for people who work 9-5,”she said. “More than 14 stores are participating. There will be caroling going on.

“We did this last year,” Stone said. “It was well received, was a beautiful snowy night.”

Mixed Up will be holding a cheese-making workshop and gift wrapping by donation will be available at Twice Sold Tales, Stone noted. The proceeds will support Backroad Books, she added.

Also happening is a raffle with a ticket received every time a purchase is made at participating stores, Stone said. People can win a one hour pet portrait session with Jaime Lynn Photography or two passes to the Sandy River Music Festival, she noted.

“It’s a fun way to support local businesses and encourage shopping local,” Stone said.

At 8:15 p.m. Teachers Lounge Mafia will be at the North Church on High Street. Their popular Stale Milk and Sour Cookies performances have not been possible the past few years because of the coronavirus pandemic and the group is back and ready to put on a show, according to a United Way of the Tri-Valley Area newsletter. Sponsored by Merrill’s Garage and Sterling Electric, tickets cost $10 with proceeds supporting United Way programs. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the United Way website.

“I am so excited to be working with Erica, doing all three things under one umbrella,” Stone said. “It is a no-brainer, a unique way to do things.”

“I hope we get a lot of people who take advantage of this,” Emery said.

