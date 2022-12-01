Patricia Gordon, left, and Shirley Robinson, right, out for a walk with Robinson’s dog, Amy on Monday, Nov. 28, at Kineowatha Park in Wilton. Amy is five years old and used to be a racing dog. She has won over 160 races according to Robinson. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

