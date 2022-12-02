VIENNA — After a three-year break the Vienna Union Hall, located at 5 Vienna Mountain Road will host “Winter Revels” on December 17. This year’s Revels will be headlined by the return of Randy Judkins aka “Judd the Jester”. Randy has been performing to Maine audiences for many years. He is Chief Entertainment Officer of the Maine Hysterical Society whose mission is “to preserve, promote and provoke laughter.”

Randy has appeared in a handful of television commercials and independent films in Maine. Randy has instructed at the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey’s Clown College in Florida and has served as a character consultant for Tri-Star Pictures. The Juilliard School of Drama in New York City hired Randy to teach a series of master classes in character and physical comedy.

Randy will be joined by a group of Pineland Fiddlers including Owen Kennedy, Accordionist Gary Chapin and a troupe of local youngsters, opening the show.

You won’t want to miss this one. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 under 12 and are available at https://www.viennaunionhall.org/arts-and-events.

