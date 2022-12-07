Kid’s party

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary, 64 Jewell St. in Jay will host its annual kids Christmas Party December 10 for kids up to 12 years from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring breakfast with Mrs and Mr Claus. There will be crafts to do and a photo-op, games and a sock full of goodies from Santa. Please join us for the festivities.

Baptists



LIVERMORE — Christmas events at North Livermore Baptist Church are: December 18 – Christmas program with Choir at 9:30 a.m., December 24 – Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. December 25 – Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m.

Blue Christmas

WILTON — The Wilton Ecumenical Community Outreach (WECO) churches will hold a Blue Christmas Service on Monday, December 19 at 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Blue Christmas (also called the Longest Night) is a day in the Advent season marking the longest night of the year. On this day, WECO will hold a church service that honors and supports people that are grieving, living with depression, and those who wrestle with addiction. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St at the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. This is a non-denominational service. WECO includes St. Luke’s Episcopal, Wilton United Methodist, First Congregational, and Dryden Baptist churches. All are welcome. Contact St. Luke’s at 207-645-2639 or [email protected] with questions.

Bambinelli

JAY — Blessing of the Bambinelli on December 11 8:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street which is the third Sunday of Advent. All children and families are encouraged to bring the Baby Jesus from their nativity sets at home for a “Blessing of the Bambinelli” to remind all the joyous event of Jesus’ arrival in the manger.

In Farmington, at St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle Street, the blessing will take place on Sunday Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Caroling

FARMINGTON – Saturday, December 17, from 1 – 4 p.m. Come join Farmington Baptist Church (194 Whittier Road) folks for an afternoon of fun! Join them as they go out into the community to share Christmas joy with song or choose to stay and sing carols & play board games inside their comfortable facility. Groups will be singing traditional Christmas carols at many of the local nursing homes in addition to other destinations & then returning for cocoa & cookies. If you love to sing and want to spread joy this Christmas season, please join us on Saturday, December 17 we are meeting at the church at 1 p.m. for community caroling. For more information, please call the church at 779-0731.

Workshop

WILTON —Saturday, December 10 from 9-11:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s of Wilton. Find affordable gifts for YOUTH shopping and giving to parents and adult loved ones. Your child will be able to shop for their adult loved ones and reinforce the spirit of giving! Most gifts are either 25, 50, or 75 cents. There is also a one-dollar table. Younger children needing assistance will be helped by an “elf” as parents wait outside. Shoppers will be sent home with gift bags, tissue paper, and gift tags so they can wrap at home the treasures they find. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St, Wilton (at the corner of High & School Streets) Snow date Dec 11 at 11 a.m. Questions? Call 645-2639 or visit www.stlukeswilton.org. If your child is experiencing cold/cough symptoms, please have them wear a mask to help protect volunteers. In case of storm, check the St. Luke’s Facebook page for announcements.

The program listed above is not an RSU 9 sponsored activity, however, this flyer is being distributed in the local schools as a community service. All costs associated with this flyer are paid for by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Children



CHESTERVILLE – The Children’s Christmas Drive Through will be on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2 to-4 p.m. outside the Chesterville Town Office. Santa will arrive on the fire truck. Children may get out of their car to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Come out for a fun time and get some goodies, too. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

Celebration

NEW PORTLAND—The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a “Christmas Eve Eve” Celebration on Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. WMBC worship leader, Brenna Cockerham of Freeman Township, will lead a 15-person choir and attendees in a hymn sing, mostly a cappella. Come enjoy a wondrous, festive evening celebrating Christmas alongside family, friends, and neighbors. Pastor Tom DuBois will offer a message on the birth of Jesus Christ and the hope we can confidently hold on to during present days. Refreshments will be offered. All are welcome; there is no charge. The church is located at 928 Carrabassett Road, (Route 27) in New Portland. For more information about WMBC visit website: westernmountainschurch.org or check out the WMBC Facebook page.

Cantata

FARMINGTON — “Everlasting Light,” a beautiful, moving Christmas cantata to be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington, showcases the profound significance of the light of Christ coming to earth. An insightful narration incorporates Scripture and personal reflection to tie together the compelling combination of powerful original music and beloved carols. The celebratory opener, “Everlasting Light,” acts as the cornerstone of the work. “Longing for the Light” beautifully portrays a yearning for restoration.

A stirring original song with words inspired by Mary’s Songs of Praise found in Luke 1:44-56; and “Shepherds and Angels” add joyful energy. The work concludes with a robust medley of carols that points back to the opening song: “He is the Light, Everlasting Light; born a Savior, born this night. He is the One, the Everlasting Son; Child of heaven, He is the Light!” There will also be two instrumental selections to round out the program. Presentation dates are Friday, December 16, and Sunday, December 18, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 660-5766. (If any performance is cancelled due to snow, we will present the program on Thursday, December 22.)

