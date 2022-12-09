MAINE — The Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter is offering a new educational program to help caregivers and loved ones navigate feelings of loss and grief as their life is changed by Alzheimer’s disease. Anticipatory Grief and the Dementia Caregiver will be presented virtually on Tuesday, December 13, at 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

“Alzheimer’s disease gradually takes away the person you love. It’s normal to feel loss after a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. It’s also normal to feel guilty, abandoned and angry. With this program, we aim to help families recognize the symptoms of anticipatory grief and help them to find comfort and support,” said Amy Angelo, Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter.

Anticipatory grief is the normal mourning process that occurs when a loved one is still living and you are expecting his or her death. This type of grief reaction commonly occurs when someone has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, such as Alzheimer’s disease and can be felt on many levels, including emotional, physical, and social.

Anticipatory Grief and the Dementia Caregiver will discuss defining anticipatory grief and how it may be present, and strategies of self-care in coping with anticipatory grief. Participants will learn ways to cope such as preparing to experience feelings of loss more than once and taking care of your physical, mental and emotional well-being.

To register for the program, visit this website: (https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1357&productId=88815750) or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900. For more information about local education programs, resources, and events, visit alz.org/maine .

« Previous

Next »

filed under: