Mallett School First grade
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. Wit(what) is win(one) ov your evls is names. I am going to be in bothBay. I think I have ben god. Tis is what I want for chrisrisms. A nintindo shwch. And a watch. And a Maine Celtics basketball and a Robret Willems Jase. all (I’ll) lev you some cokes/carit for the Rander.
~Andrew
Dear Santa,
Af (If) I sad (stayed) on the nis last I wd wt two Metom Majoc Maixes pes (please) I love you Santa.
~Riley
Dear Santa,
Wut duw u duw on sumr (summer) but dot(don’t) et(eat) mi jijrbred vilij (gingerbread village) tar is a bag uv sum candy u can hv. Du u lick jijrdreed pesis?
~Kingston
Dear Santa,
I was a god boy this yere. And I wot a rill cool toy. Is red and a truck.
~Lincoln
Dear Santa,
I wot for crismas a Dino or a snake. I hop you ear(are) felln (feeling) god. Sa(say) hi to the alles(elves).
~Isiah
