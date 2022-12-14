

Mallett School First grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing. Wit(what) is win(one) ov your evls is names. I am going to be in bothBay. I think I have ben god. Tis is what I want for chrisrisms. A nintindo shwch. And a watch. And a Maine Celtics basketball and a Robret Willems Jase. all (I’ll) lev you some cokes/carit for the Rander.

~Andrew

Dear Santa,

Af (If) I sad (stayed) on the nis last I wd wt two Metom Majoc Maixes pes (please) I love you Santa.

~Riley

Dear Santa,

Wut duw u duw on sumr (summer) but dot(don’t) et(eat) mi jijrbred vilij (gingerbread village) tar is a bag uv sum candy u can hv. Du u lick jijrdreed pesis?

~Kingston

Dear Santa,

I was a god boy this yere. And I wot a rill cool toy. Is red and a truck.

~Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I wot for crismas a Dino or a snake. I hop you ear(are) felln (feeling) god. Sa(say) hi to the alles(elves).

~Isiah

