Kasey Purington’s first grade class
Hello Santa,
How are you doing? Is it nice at the north pole?
Blake
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like some pokemon cards.
Thank you,
Riley
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at North Pole?
I really want pokemon cards.
Brantley
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for christmas? I would like a pokemon pack of cards.
Thank you,
Ian
Dear Santa,
Is your elves making toys? Can I get a picture of your reindeer?
Thank you,
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? What are your elves doing?
Gage
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a Vmax pokemon card. I want a bakugan.
Thanks,
Ivan
Dear Santa,
For Crismis I want Pokemon. Who is your Favrit reinder?
Love Rhett
Dear Santa,
I want for chrismas I want a remot controll car and a colring books.
Love Jaxon
Dear Sana,
I want pokemon. I am going to see you. How old aer you?
Love Hayden
Dear Santa,
For chrismis I want big pokemon. Do you sealabrate halluwen?
Love Camden
Dear Santa,
For crismis i want a new wotr bottle for crismis. how old are you are you fifte two?
Love Clara
Dear Santa,
For crimism please can I haf a unicorn. My favrit is Rudolf who is yur favrit?
Love Madeline
Dear Santa,
I luve you Santa I want a spider and a fone and a lizard and a wach and an I Pach because I hurt my I today.
Love Brayden
Dear Santa
for crimis i want a pop it and a coloring book. Sanata how meney ranedere do you have? popit keychain pokemon please.
Aubrie
Dear Santa,
I really want santa in my class. I want a pet tiger for crismas and a snake.
Love Tony
