Kasey Purington’s first grade class

Hello Santa,

How are you doing? Is it nice at the north pole?

Blake

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like some pokemon cards.

Thank you,

Riley

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at North Pole?

I really want pokemon cards.

Brantley

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for christmas? I would like a pokemon pack of cards.

Thank you,

Ian

Dear Santa,

Is your elves making toys? Can I get a picture of your reindeer?

Thank you,

Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? What are your elves doing?

Gage

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a Vmax pokemon card. I want a bakugan.

Thanks,

Ivan

Dear Santa,

For Crismis I want Pokemon. Who is your Favrit reinder?

Love Rhett

Dear Santa,

I want for chrismas I want a remot controll car and a colring books.

Love Jaxon

Dear Sana,

I want pokemon. I am going to see you. How old aer you?

Love Hayden

Dear Santa,

For chrismis I want big pokemon. Do you sealabrate halluwen?

Love Camden

Dear Santa,

For crismis i want a new wotr bottle for crismis. how old are you are you fifte two?

Love Clara

Dear Santa,

For crimism please can I haf a unicorn. My favrit is Rudolf who is yur favrit?

Love Madeline

Dear Santa,

I luve you Santa I want a spider and a fone and a lizard and a wach and an I Pach because I hurt my I today.

Love Brayden

Dear Santa

for crimis i want a pop it and a coloring book. Sanata how meney ranedere do you have? popit keychain pokemon please.

Aubrie

Dear Santa,

I really want santa in my class. I want a pet tiger for crismas and a snake.

Love Tony

