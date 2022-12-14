Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? Thank you for giving us presents. I want Shadow High Dolls and Barbie dolls.

From: Paisley

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like 3 dolls and a dollhouse and a Christmas hat.

Love, Karsyn

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are you and your elves making toys? Could you bring me Mario Audicy.

Thank you Santa,

Dayshawn

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a bunk bed and a Barbie camper.

From: Athena

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like Dungeon and Dragons toys.

From: Elijah

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like squish Mellows and Squishies.

I love you, Emma

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I would like a hoverboard.

From: Jacob

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a choo choo train.

From: Lainey

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer? I would like a hoverboard.

Love Connor

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like nature blankets and black long boots and nature bracelets.

From: Sabrina

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a magic mixer kindie kid and Gabbycats people and the house in the same box.

From: Rayelynne

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a teddy bear.

From: Carter

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like magic mixers and Gabbycats people and black boots. The size is 12.

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I want Transformer toys.

Georg

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like the worlds biggest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

From: Eli

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. I would like a skateboard, please and thank you.

Nolan

