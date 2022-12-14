MADRID — Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will hold its annual Candlelight Christmas Service on Sunday, December 18 at 3 p.m. The church is perfect for a nostalgic trip to “Christmas Past” with the original kerosene lamps and candlelit windows. Reeds Mill Church, steeped in history and tradition, is a 130-year-old one room sanctuary built in 1892 and the only church built in Madrid. This year’s Christmas celebration includes singing favorite carols and the reading of the Christmas story. Come and share the JOY of the season with us! FMI call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.

JAY – The Jay-Niles Memorial Library will be putting on a free family holiday event this holiday season. On Friday December 16, Mrs. Claus will visit the library! Everyone is invited to wear their pajamas and come by the library to listen to a holiday read-aloud. The public is welcome and encouraged to join the library for this night of free holiday fun. The event will last about an hour, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Mrs. Claus will read the beloved book, the Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg, to all the kids who stop by! They can enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa while they listen to the story. After the read-aloud, the kids can enjoy a few different holiday activities. They can decorate cookies to enjoy and make ornaments to decorate Christmas trees. Once all the fun is over, every kid will leave the library with a little present.

FARMINGTON — “Everlasting Light,” a beautiful, moving Christmas cantata to be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington, showcases the profound significance of the light of Christ coming to earth. An insightful narration incorporates Scripture and personal reflection to tie together the compelling combination of powerful original music and beloved carols. The celebratory opener, “Everlasting Light,” acts as the cornerstone of the work. “Longing for the Light” beautifully portrays a yearning for restoration.

A stirring original song with words inspired by Mary’s Songs of Praise found in Luke 1:44-56; and “Shepherds and Angels” add joyful energy. The work concludes with a robust medley of carols that points back to the opening song: “He is the Light, Everlasting Light; born a Savior, born this night. He is the One, the Everlasting Son; Child of heaven, He is the Light!” There will also be two instrumental selections to round out the program. Presentation dates are Friday, December 16, and Sunday, December 18, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 660-5766. (If any performance is cancelled due to snow, we will present the program on Thursday, December 22.)

FARMINGTON — Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry will hold a special Service of Compassion and Hope in the Christmas Season at Fairbanks Union Church on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. The Christmas season is a joyful time for many people, but for those who have lost a loved one, this can be a difficult time of the year. This service will provide music, song, and prayer in support of those experiencing loss. A candle-lighting ceremony will be part of the service and there will be special music. Fairbanks Union Church is located at 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, ME 04938, 3 miles north of downtown Farmington, on Route 4, and is handicap accessible. All are welcome to attend.

INDUSTRY —On Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, Shorey Chapel will be having a service at 5 p.m. The address is 1109 Industry Rd, Industry. All are welcome to join us for scripture readings and hymns.

FAYETTE—Breakfast with Santa and Mrs Claus, Saturday December 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Starling Hall, located at 2769 ME-Rt. 17, Fayette. Families can enjoy an excellent breakfast. Adults can also take pictures of their kids visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Breakfast is $5 per person and Friends of Starling Hall (FOSH) will also be hosting a Holiday Bake Sale until noon. Here’s the time to pick up your sweets just in time for holiday parties!

LIVERMORE — Christmas events at North Livermore Baptist Church are: December 18 – Christmas program with Choir at 9:30 a.m., December 24 – Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. December 25 – Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m.

WILTON — The Wilton Ecumenical Community Outreach (WECO) churches will hold a Blue Christmas Service on Monday, December 19 at 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Blue Christmas (also called the Longest Night) is a day in the Advent season marking the longest night of the year. On this day, WECO will hold a church service that honors and supports people that are grieving, living with depression, and those who wrestle with addiction. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St at the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. This is a non-denominational service. WECO includes St. Luke’s Episcopal, Wilton United Methodist, First Congregational, and Dryden Baptist churches. All are welcome. Contact St. Luke’s at 207-645-2639 or [email protected] with questions.

FARMINGTON – Saturday, December 17, from 1 – 4 p.m. Come join Farmington Baptist Church (194 Whittier Road) folks for an afternoon of fun! Join them as they go out into the community to share Christmas joy with song or choose to stay and sing carols & play board games inside their comfortable facility. Groups will be singing traditional Christmas carols at many of the local nursing homes in addition to other destinations & then returning for cocoa & cookies. If you love to sing and want to spread joy this Christmas season, please join us on Saturday, December 17 we are meeting at the church at 1 p.m. for community caroling. For more information, please call the church at 779-0731.

NEW PORTLAND—The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a “Christmas Eve Eve” Celebration on Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. WMBC worship leader, Brenna Cockerham of Freeman Township, will lead a 15-person choir and attendees in a hymn sing, mostly a cappella. Come enjoy a wondrous, festive evening celebrating Christmas alongside family, friends, and neighbors. Pastor Tom DuBois will offer a message on the birth of Jesus Christ and the hope we can confidently hold on to during present days. Refreshments will be offered. All are welcome; there is no charge. The church is located at 928 Carrabassett Road, (Route 27) in New Portland. For more information about WMBC visit website: westernmountainschurch.org or check out the WMBC Facebook page.

