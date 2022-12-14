WILTON — Forrest Raymond, 10, came in 48th place among 321 boys running Saturday in the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships, his mother, Robyn Raymond, said.
“He’s very happy with how he ran — 48th place in the country without a coach or team is certainly something to be proud of,” she said.
There were 321 boys on the roster to run, 307 finished the race, she said.
He ran the 3K course in 11:30.94. He was in the age bracket for 9- and 10-year-old children.
Forrest raised money to participate in the competition at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.
“I like to run road races,” he said. “I have never really been a sprinter. I mostly like the competition,” he said in an interview prior to reaching his financial goal.
Forrest said he loves to run cross country races, track and local road races with his twin brother, Miles. The fifth graders at Cascade Brook School in Farmington both like long-distance running.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
College
College roundup: CMCC women rout SMCC; men’s team falls
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Ovechkin reaches 800 goals, now chasing Howe
-
Varsity Maine
High school roundup: Charlie Houghton surpasses 1,000 points in Dirigo boys’ win
-
Oxford Hills
Vehicle flips, bursts into flames in fatal Otisfield crash
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn man’s trial on rape charge begins in Boston