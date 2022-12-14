WILTON — Forrest Raymond, 10, came in 48th place among 321 boys running Saturday in the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships, his mother, Robyn Raymond, said.

“He’s very happy with how he ran — 48th place in the country without a coach or team is certainly something to be proud of,” she said.

There were 321 boys on the roster to run, 307 finished the race, she said.

He ran the 3K course in 11:30.94. He was in the age bracket for 9- and 10-year-old children.

Forrest raised money to participate in the competition at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

“I like to run road races,” he said. “I have never really been a sprinter. I mostly like the competition,” he said in an interview prior to reaching his financial goal.

Forrest said he loves to run cross country races, track and local road races with his twin brother, Miles. The fifth graders at Cascade Brook School in Farmington both like long-distance running.

