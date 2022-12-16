To the Editor:
It is truly a pity and an exhibit of hypocrisy that the Republicans in the state senate stopped or delayed the plan to return revenue to the citizens especially when people are hurting for heat and food. What a shame!
James MacMahon
Temple
