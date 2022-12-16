FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Retired Teachers has members living in almost every town in Franklin County. The group meets six times a year and tries to support not only its own members, but also the many schools in Franklin County. Each year the group furnishes educational materials to a school in Franklin County.

In October, at the FCRT meeting, the members also have an auction that raises money to award money grants to educators in the county. The grants are on a three-year cycle, being awarded to schools in either RSU9, Spruce Mountain or Northern Franklin County, depending on whose turn it is. The original grant is for $300, but if more is raised at the auction, more money is awarded.

This year was RSU9’s turn to receive the grant. Eight applications from three schools were received. Thanks to a very successful auction, grants were awarded to three different schools totaling $850.00. One grant was awarded to the G.D. Cushing School in Wilton to bring Mr. Drew and his Animals to the school, benefiting Pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students.

A second grant was awarded to the Academy Hill School in Wilton to help fund a fourth-grade field trip to Fort Western. The last grant was awarded to several teachers at Cascade Brook School in Farmington to help buy materials for a Crochet Club, an after-school group called Terrific Tuesdays, and possibly a Mindfulness Group. This grant would benefit third through fifth graders. The Franklin County Retired Teachers went even further in their generosity. A member personally donated a microwave to fulfill a request from a school and others donated bags of yarn for the Crochet Club.

