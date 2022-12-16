The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

In-shelter services provided by appointment also during shelter hours include Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet, Microchip Services – $20/pet, Pet ID Tags- $5/tag, Frontline, under 70 pounds $10, over 70 pounds $15. Call to make an appointment today! The phone number is 207-778-2638, and they are open noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Pets of the week are Cedric and Conan!

Meet Cedric, a one- to three-year-old terrier mix. Cedric is a very sweet, medium sized boy. We believe he either had a bit of a rough start or missed out on some key socialization because he can be scared easily. He’ll need a calm and loving home that can help build up his confidence. Cedric loves treats and is very food motivated! He hasn’t quite learned how to take treats gently yet but he is trying. He’s very loving once he trusts you and he loves a head pat or two. Due to his shyness we don’t recommend that he goes to a home with other animals or children as they can be frightening to him.He does well on a leash and rarely pulls, he’s also very affectionate and would be such a loving companion. He loves to sit on the couch and quietly watch out the window to see what’s going on. If you think Cedric would be the perfect fit for your household, call the shelter and come meet him!

Conan is a four- to six-year-old male. “Oh, hello my name is Conan. I’m quite the polite gentleman and a bit reserved but very affectionate when humans approach me. I’m a very handsome man and love to have my picture taken. I know all my good angles and just how to pose to make sure you get them. I don’t mind the other cats here and would be just fine at home with other cats.”

