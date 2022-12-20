Two cars are covered with snow Saturday morning, Dec. 17, in Wilton after more than a foot of snow fell overnight. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

The front and driver’s side mirror of a vehicle seen Saturday morning, Dec. 17, in Wilton shows the snow that fell overnight. Many towns in the region received more snow than predicted and some clobbered with more than two feet of the wet, heavy stuff. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

