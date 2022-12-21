Christmas Eve
NEW PORTLAND—The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a “Christmas Eve Eve” Celebration on Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. WMBC worship leader, Brenna Cockerham of Freeman Township, will lead a 15-person choir and attendees in a hymn sing, mostly a cappella. Come enjoy a wondrous, festive evening celebrating Christmas alongside family, friends, and neighbors. Pastor Tom DuBois will offer a message on the birth of Jesus Christ and the hope we can confidently hold on to during present days. Refreshments will be offered. All are welcome; there is no charge. The church is located at 928 Carrabassett Road, (Route 27) in New Portland. For more information about WMBC visit website: westernmountainschurch.org or check out the WMBC Facebook page.
INDUSTRY —On Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, Shorey Chapel will be having a service at 5 p.m. The address is 1109 Industry Rd, Industry. All are welcome to join us for scripture readings and hymns.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sue Stevens
-
Death Notices
Death Notice: Sue Stevens
-
175th anniversary
Looking Back on Dec. 23: ‘Auburn city farm like high class hotel; employee for every inmate’
-
Horoscope
Scorpio: Go over your financial situation and make changes to ensure you are steady moving forward. Don’t get into a position that requires shared expenses unless you are the one who needs help.
-
Dear Abby
Student plans for future with long-distance beau