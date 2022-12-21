Christmas Eve



NEW PORTLAND—The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a “Christmas Eve Eve” Celebration on Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. WMBC worship leader, Brenna Cockerham of Freeman Township, will lead a 15-person choir and attendees in a hymn sing, mostly a cappella. Come enjoy a wondrous, festive evening celebrating Christmas alongside family, friends, and neighbors. Pastor Tom DuBois will offer a message on the birth of Jesus Christ and the hope we can confidently hold on to during present days. Refreshments will be offered. All are welcome; there is no charge. The church is located at 928 Carrabassett Road, (Route 27) in New Portland. For more information about WMBC visit website: westernmountainschurch.org or check out the WMBC Facebook page.

INDUSTRY —On Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, Shorey Chapel will be having a service at 5 p.m. The address is 1109 Industry Rd, Industry. All are welcome to join us for scripture readings and hymns.

