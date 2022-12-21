STATE — The Maine Press Association is accepting scholarship applications. The Maine Press Association Scholarship seeks to support juniors and seniors who plan to pursue a career in journalism, especially in Maine and especially for a Maine newspaper or news website. Financial need is considered.

The typical award is $1,000, although amounts may differ. In the last three years, the Maine Press Association has awarded a total of $11,500 to 10 students. The deadline is Dec. 30.

For more information, reach out to J.W. Oliver, the scholarship chairman, at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: