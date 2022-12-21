STATE — The Maine Press Association is accepting scholarship applications. The Maine Press Association Scholarship seeks to support juniors and seniors who plan to pursue a career in journalism, especially in Maine and especially for a Maine newspaper or news website. Financial need is considered.
The typical award is $1,000, although amounts may differ. In the last three years, the Maine Press Association has awarded a total of $11,500 to 10 students. The deadline is Dec. 30.
For more information, reach out to J.W. Oliver, the scholarship chairman, at [email protected]
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sue Stevens
-
Death Notices
Death Notice: Sue Stevens
-
175th anniversary
Looking Back on Dec. 23: ‘Auburn city farm like high class hotel; employee for every inmate’
-
Horoscope
Scorpio: Go over your financial situation and make changes to ensure you are steady moving forward. Don’t get into a position that requires shared expenses unless you are the one who needs help.
-
Dear Abby
Student plans for future with long-distance beau