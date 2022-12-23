Climb for Cure



FARMINGTON — This year’s 23rd annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit kicks off with Climb for a Cure, a fun moonlit climb on Thursday, Dec. 29. For a suggested donation of $20 ($5 for ages 12 and under) participants snowshoe or ski up one mile to Bullwinkle’s restaurant before descending back down. Participants must register online by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event and will meet at the SuperQuad to get ready to start the trek up Tote Road at 5 p.m. Those taking part in the event should dress in layers and bring a headlamp or flashlight and plenty of water. Snowshoe rentals are available at the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center by calling 237-6830. All proceeds from Charity Summit events benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and the Dempsey Center. To register or for more information visit www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org/climb-for-a-cure.

Grange

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange invites everyone to attend WWW-Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, every other Wednesday from 10 to 2, weather permitting. At the Farmington Grange Hall, 124 Bridge Street. Next session will be December 21, this week. Grange members will be bringing projects to work on, sewing, knitting, rug hooking, etc. There will be games and puzzles, some music, as well as soup coffee and light refreshments. The ladies are willing to teach people how to do simple mending. So others are invited to bring their own projects, or mending or just come in for some warmth and fellowship. The hall has a new updated heating system and is much warmer than in the past. For more information, call Bonnie Clark 207-778-1416

Warming



FARMINGTON — Following a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the Farmington Warming Centers will open, Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning January 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will rotate between Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, located at 110 Academy Street, on Thursdays only, during the month of January and Old South First Congregation Church, located at 235 Maine Street, during the month of February. An updated schedule will be available as to the location of the Warming Center in March for Thursdays, but the Thursday host site is anticipated to rotate between Henderson Memorial Baptist Church and Old South Congregational Church

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — The Warming Center will open each Tuesday, beginning Jan. 10 through March 23, hosted at St. Joseph’s Church at 130 Quebec Street in Farmington. The Warming Center has been a staple in the Farmington community since 2009 and is being sponsored by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. The purpose of the Center is to provide an option for Mainers to get out of the cold and enjoy a hot meal, a warm area, games and activities, and fellowship with other people. Everyone, of all ages, is welcome. The Warming Centers will be open every Tuesday and Thursday, until March 23, 2023. You are welcome to simply drop in for a hot meal and beverages or come relax for the duration of the Warming Center hours.

Rabies



LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be a rabies clinic at the Livermore Falls Town Office, located at 2 Main Street on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $10 per pet, cash only. Care will be provided by Turner Veterinary, turnervetservice.com. Dog licenses must be renewed for 2023 by January 31. Starting Feb. 1, 2023, a $25 late fee will be charged

Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov. 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588.

Suppers

Advertisement

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. will not be serving suppers on Dec 23 or Dec. 30. They will resume suppers on January 6. Merry Christmas to all!

Lunches

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons /socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future date will be January 5. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

FARMINGTON — Hot Meals continue to be offered at St. Joseph’s Church, each Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Food Pantry, located at St. Joseph’s Church, is open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., seven days a week. Used Clothing can be purchased at either Saint Rose of Lima Church, at 1 Church Street, in Jay, or at Work First’s retail store, “Touch of Class,” located at 309 Wilton Road in Farmington. Anyone wishing to also help their neighbors stay warm this winter may donate their time, food, or clothes at the listed locations. For more information or to volunteer, please contact Henderson Memorial Baptist Church at 778-2163.

Recovery

JAY — New Life Baptist Church announced the start date for their new, faith-based addictions recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program begins on Friday night, December 2. Meetings will be on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. This new, steps-based program brings together thoughts on overcoming not only the physical aspects of addiction, but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. The church has put together a team of people who are committed to helping those who are struggling with addictive behavior.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: