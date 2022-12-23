FARMINGTON — A Christmas Eve service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on Academy Street. The congregations of Henderson Memorial and Summit Faith Church invite the community to join them in celebration of Jesus’ birth. The service will include traditional Christmas carols, readings and candle lighting.

All are welcome. For more information, call the church at 778-2163.

INDUSTRY — On Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, Shorey Chapel will be having a service at 5 p.m. The address is 1109 Industry Rd, Industry. All are welcome to join us for scripture readings and hymns.

LIVERMORE — Christmas events at North Livermore Baptist Church, 619 Federal Road are December 24 – Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. December 25 – Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m.

LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church Street has the following events planned. Soap ‘N More Store will be open on December 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. Christmas Eve Service will be held on December 24 at 6 p.m. 7. Christmas Day Service will take place at 10 a.m. on December 25.

