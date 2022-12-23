REGION — New Ventures Maine (NVME) has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for winter 2023. NVME self-paced and interactive online workshops are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money. The full class schedule with new class offerings for January and beyond is accessible at bit.ly/NVMEClasses. Most winter 2023 classes will be held online. Single- and multi-session workshops are offered, including:

My Next Career Move (self-paced, online): Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Runs January 9 – March 31, 2023. Enroll by March 1. Work at your own pace.

Matched Savings Information Session (interactive, online): Monday, January 9, 4 – 5 p.m. Learn about matched savings programs that can help you save for a goal by matching your savings with additional funds. Find out how the programs work, check on eligibility, and ask questions.

Making Career Choices (interactive, online): Tuesday, January 10, 10 – 11 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed. (Also offered Jan. 17, 2023)

Introduction to Self-Employment (interactive, online): Tuesday, January 10, 12 – 1p.m. This class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. (Also offered Jan. 10, 2023)

Money Management Workshops (interactive, online): Wednesdays, January 11 – 25, 6 – 7 p.m. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. January 11: Budgeting Basics; January 18: Let’s Talk About Credit; January 25: Build Your Savings.

Job Search Workshops (interactive, online): Thursdays, January 12 – 26, 6 – 7 p.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. January 12: Job Search Strategies; January 19: Resume Strategies; January 26: Interview Strategies.

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed (interactive, online): Tuesday, January 24, 12 – 1 p.m. Learn how to organize your financial records, understand your tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file your taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole proprietors. (Also offered Feb. 9, 2023)

Changing Jobs: Finding Work That Fits (interactive, online): Tuesdays, January 24 – February 7, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Are you considering a job change? This online class for women will help you identify work options and benefits that align with your interests, skills, and values.

Building Confidence (interactive, online): Wednesdays, January 25 – February 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Business Basics (interactive, online): Thursdays, January 26 – February 9, 10 – 11:30 a.m. This class covers the basics of a business plan, marketing, and cash planning. It will help you assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get you started with your plan.

To sign up for any of the above classes, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call 207-621-3440.

