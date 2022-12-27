Students at Spruce Mountain Middle School performed a holiday concert Thursday evening, Dec. 15. The sixth grade chorus is seen singing one of their numbers while director Dan Labonte plays the piano at the school in Jay. Students in six grade band also performed. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
At the Spruce Mountain Middle School holiday concert Thursday evening, Dec. 15, seven and eight grade band members perform while Dan Labonte conducts at the school in Jay. Some students in those grades also performed in chorus while others were part of an afterschool band. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
