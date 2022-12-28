LIVERMORE FALLS — On December 24, the First Baptist Church held a Christmas Eve Candle-light Service, a celebration of the evening of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Maggie Houlihan, organist, played the Introit, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring”. Rev. Russ Thayer welcomed all to the Service, then led the Call to Worship with Congregational Response.

The first Hymn sung was “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear”, followed by the Lighting of the last candle on the Advent Wreath by Tammy Deering. When all the candles had been lighted, Tammy spoke about the wreath and the meaning of the candles, named Hope, Faith, Joy, Love and the Christ’s Candle.

The nest Hymn was “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” followed by Prayer. We then sang “Angels We Have Heard on High”. The Worship Team sang “O Holy Night”, featuring the beautiful voices of the Widger Sisters, Rubie and Cansis, singing the first two verses, and blending their voices with the larger group who joined them on the last verse. On this special night, the Worship Team voices belonged to Rubie, Cansis, Kay Watson, Brenda Turcotte, Gail Churchill, Elizabeth Widger, Nancy Bean, Jane Gile, Maggie Houlihan, Paula Wade and Rick Merrill. The Congregation then sang “Joy to the World”.

Rev.Thayer offered a Christmas Eve message, followed by “Away in A Manger”. To end the service, we enjoyed a candle ceremony. Each person was given a small white candle, a circle was formed, candles were lighted from one person to the next until the Sanctuary was aglow, and the house lights were turned off. We sang the first verse of “Silent Night”, followed by “Go Tell It on the Mountain”. Rev. Thayer brought the service to close as he gave the benediction.

The Christmas Morning Service began as Maggie Houlihan played the Introit on the pipe organ. Rev. Russ Thayer gave the Invocation, then led the gathering in reciting The Lord’s Prayer.

We sang “O Come, All Ye Faithful”, and Rev. Thayer read scripture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 2, Verses 1 – 20. We then sang “The First Noel”, after which, the Worship Team sang “Our Day of Joy”. The Congregation then sang “O Little Town of Bethlehem”.

Rev. Thayer offered a meditation titled “Happy Birthday, Jesus!” This led to the singing of “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear”, “Away in A Manger”, “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing”, and “The First Noel”. Rev. Thayer gave the benediction, and we closed the Service as we sang “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

