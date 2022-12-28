NORTH LIVERMORE — At the Dec. 25 service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “Go Tell It on The Mountain”, “Away in the Manger”, “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”. The service ended with the congregation singing “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Are You in the Christmas Story?” and reading the scripture from Luke 2:4-20. Pastor Bonnie began with the angels telling the shepherds that a baby, the Messiah, had been born. The shepherds decided they need to go see the baby. The scriptures tell us that they didn’t take their time but hurried to get there. They put themselves into the Christmas story by seeking the baby. This is what God wants us to do, seek Him daily, to realize time here on earth is a fleeting moment and we should hurry to seek Jesus in our lives.

So many times, the Christmas story, we place Mary, Joseph, Jesus, angels, the shepherds, and the wise men as the Christmas story. But what about us? Aren’t we part of the Christmas story? The answer is yes! We are very much part of the story. God wouldn’t had to come as a baby if it wasn’t for His love for you and me and wanted us reconciled with Him. The story belongs with us in it too. When the shepherds arrived in Bethlehem, they found the baby lying in a manger. They didn’t realize what else was in the manger. Lying in the manger, Jesus brought with Him, the peace that calmed the storms, fed the hungry, blind men to see and the lame to walk, good health to the sick and diseased, gave living water to the woman at the well, freedom to the woman caught in adultery, gave new life to those who had “fallen asleep”, and the tears that He had over those who would reject Him. God didn’t send Jesus just for the shepherds, but for all of us, then, now, and in the future. Remember the angels said they were bringing the good news to all people, not just to some, but all.

This Christmas we should come and see the Messiah, the One who sacrificed His life for us. We should come and see the gift of Jesus. God sent Jesus to save the world, not condemn it. It is a gift to everyone; all you need to do is believe in Jesus and what He has done for each of us and to repent of our sins. He is God’s gift to us. We need to come and see the greatness of Jesus. Think about it, we can be saved by Him and only Him, we can be changed by Him and we are loved by Him. He brought us hope, peace, joy, and love when He was born. Come and see Him in His glory. Jesus wants us to meet Him personally and have a relationship with us. His birth was announced by a host of angels to the shepherds. His glory was shining bright that night.

As you celebrate Christmas with your family and friends, we should remember what Christmas is all about. Jesus says “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you, not as the world gives…” We should celebrate the heart of Christmas – which is love. We see true love through the sacrifice that God did for us as He came as a baby. This Christmas remember it is based on the love God had for His creations, us. If it wasn’t for love, there would be no Christmas. John 3:16 says “For God so loved the world, He sent His only begotten Son…,” Are you celebrating Christmas this year with thoughts of the hope, peace, joy, and love God has for us? Have you put yourself in the Christmas story?

Announcements listed in the bulletin are the congregation will be collecting Canned Soup for the Food Pantry in the month of January. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. No Sunday School on December 25 and January 1. Coming Events: Deacons/Trustees meeting on January 14, Annual Business meeting on January 15. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Pastor Bonnie is on vacation from January 1-7, Rev. Dr. Susan Crane will be in the pulpit for her on January 1. Do not park around the church when there is snow on the roof and if school is canceled in the area, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events canceled.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

