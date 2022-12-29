FARMINGTON — The Sears Hometown Store at 632 Wilton Road is closing with a liquidation company handling the sale of remaining inventory.

“The sale is just beginning,” Jake Dunton, store manager said in a phone interview Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. Mid-January might be a better time for deals although people are picking through things pretty quickly, he noted.

The store carries a variety of tools, appliances, mattresses and lawn and garden items, Dunton said.

Dunton said he learned about the closure at the same time as everybody else, wasn’t given any advanced notice. “There has been no disclosure on when the store is closing,” he noted. “I would love to know, but I do not.”

The Bangor Daily News reported the closure of stores in Farmington and Caribou – the only two in the state – on Monday. There are 115 Sears Hometown stores owned by dealers in 36 states and Puerto Rico that are liquidating, it reported.

According to the store’s website, there is one store in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and two in Vermont – one in Barre, the other in Morrisville. Savings of up to 40% are possible on in-store inventory with all sales final, the website advertises.

Earlier this month the Wall Street Journal reported Sears Hometown Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy and would liquidate inventory after a dispute with its owner, which it relied on for inventory and financing.

Dunton confirmed hours at the Farmington store are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday, he said.

