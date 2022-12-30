STRONG — Carter Butterfield of Phillips received Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout award, during a ceremony Tuesday, December 27 at the Strong Methodist Church Parish House. He is the third Butterfield to earn the Eagle Scout rank. His brothers Benjamin earned it in 2018 and Jacob in 2020.

“Scouting has helped our family be more involved in the greater community and lead organized efforts to improve our area,” Sheila Butterfield, Carter’s mom, said. “The structure of Scouting has led us to be more productive and helpful over the years. It’s given the boys the opportunity to sample many trades and learn practical skills.”

Carter attends Mt. Abram High School. He will be turning 18 in a few months and has time to continue to earn merit badges. The Eagle Scout Award marks the pinnacle of achievement in Scouts BSA, but it’s not the last thing many Eagle Scouts achieve in the program. Eagle Palms, introduced way back in 1927, give Scouts something else to earn — and another good reason to stay involved in the program. An Eagle Scout will receive one palm for each five merit badges beyond those necessary to earn the Eagle Scout rank. Carter has already earned three palms for the fifteen additional badges he has received.

He received many congratulatory expressions and State Representative Mike Soboleski of Phillips delivered his remarks in person sharing the pride of the entire Legislature for Carter’s accomplishments.

Carter presented pins to his parents Robert and Sheila and a mentor pin to former Scoutmaster Ken Flagg. “I believe in the Scouts BSA as a movement,” Carter said. “It helps a Scout become master of his own powers, helping them to get along with other people and it helps them find a worthy use of their powers.”

