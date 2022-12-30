The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

Bellflower. Submitted photo

Ylva with her very own rainbow. Submitted photo

This week’s pets are Bellflower and Ylva!

Bellflower, is an unneutered adult female. “Hello there, my name is Bellflower. I can be a little jumpy if you approach me too quickly, but if you are slow and gentle with me, I am very sweet. I love to be pet and I’m ok with being held! I also do well for nail trims and grooming in general. I’m also very well litter box trained so I like to keep my space clean!”

Ylva is a 6 months-1 year old female and she says “Hello, I am Ylva. I’m a gorgeous, fluffy, tabby girl who can be a little shy around people but I’m so loving once you win me over. I get along really well with other cats, and I love to sit up high and watch everything that is going around me.”

 

