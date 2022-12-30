The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

This week’s pets are Bellflower and Ylva!

Bellflower, is an unneutered adult female. “Hello there, my name is Bellflower. I can be a little jumpy if you approach me too quickly, but if you are slow and gentle with me, I am very sweet. I love to be pet and I’m ok with being held! I also do well for nail trims and grooming in general. I’m also very well litter box trained so I like to keep my space clean!”

Ylva is a 6 months-1 year old female and she says “Hello, I am Ylva. I’m a gorgeous, fluffy, tabby girl who can be a little shy around people but I’m so loving once you win me over. I get along really well with other cats, and I love to sit up high and watch everything that is going around me.”

