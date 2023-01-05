FARMINGTON — Sawyer Francis Keene’s arrival on New Year’s Day came earlier than anticipated.

Sawyer, the first baby born this year at Franklin Memorial Hospital, weighed 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Ben and Sabrina Keene of Farmington. Sawyer is the couple’s first child.

“Sabrina’s due date was Jan. 9,” Ben said in a phone interview Monday, Jan. 2. “He came a little bit early. It was definitely a surprise.”

Sabrina had a doctor’s appointment Wednesday or Thursday where she was told she wasn’t even close enough to measure, Ben noted. He was watching football Saturday and Sabrina started having labor pains.

Sabrina started getting bad contractions and the hospital told us to come in, Ben said. They arrived around 2 a.m. and things progressed in the eight hours afterwards, he noted. “She only had to push for about half an hour, she started pushing at 10:20 or 10:25 [a.m.] and [Sawyer] was here at 11,” he added.

“Dr. Tara Aumand of Franklin Health Women’s Care attended the birth,” Jill Gray, the hospital’s communications and public affairs manager wrote in an email Monday. “As Franklin Memorial Hospital’s first baby of 2023, Sawyer’s family received a basket full of items including a tummy time prop and play, clothing, a teether set, handmade hats, a plush teddy bear, and much more!

“In addition to the distinction of being one of the first babies born in 2023 in Maine, Sawyer will be awarded a $500 Alfond Scholarship Foundation grant [provided to every baby born a Maine resident] that may go toward his future college or training expenses.”

Ben’s parents are Ken and Shawn Keene of Livermore. Sabrina’s mother, Suzanne Dickinson lives in Avon, Connecticut.

Sabrina works for the Healthy Community Coalition which is part of FMH while Ben is a property manager for Auburn Mall Apartments in Auburn.

Everything went well with the birth, Ben said.

“Sawyer is very happy, very healthy and loves to be held,” Ben added.

