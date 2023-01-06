Bob Jones

GREENVILLE, SC — Jessie Johnson, a Sophomore Culinary Arts major from Temple, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

