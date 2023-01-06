WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of December 28. “We are in needs of some more Ladies for our league!” For more information, please call 645-2440 ask for Gloria
Teams: Bowling Belles 62-50, Designs By Darlene 61-51, Coffee Beans 60-52, Mines in The Gutters 56-56, Just One More 55-57,Got The Splits 53-59, Wreckin Balls 53-59, Living on a Spare 48-64
Games: Lynn Chellis 202, Marley Stevens 171, Vicky Stevens 168, Rocell Marcellino 162, Natasha Richard 159, Hailee Perkins 154, Michelle Perkins 153, Katie Dube 153.
Series: Lynn Chellis 534, Marley Stevens 446, Natasha Richard 432, Vicky Stevens 417, Melissa Malone 407, Rocell Marcellino 399, Vicky Kinsey 387, Michelle Perkins 385.
