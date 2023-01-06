To the Editor:

Governor Mills will be sworn in on Jan 4th. She had a very special role model as a little girl, former US Senator Margaret Chase Smith.

Senator Smith inspired Governor Mills to public duty, to earn her leadership skill set with service, and Smith’s role model taught Mills to be a pioneer, a ground breaker. It would be too simplistic to think of Gov Mills’ service exclusively while she has been Governor. Her service is so much bigger, longer, and more distinguished than that!!

Most people don’t remember Senator Smith’s votes. We sure can’t miss the fruits of her role model – all these generations later – when Governor Mills is sworn in as Maine’s first – successful and reelected – woman Governor. Gov Mills stood on Senator Smith’s shoulders, and we get to watch, in real time, as Maine’s future women leaders now stand on Gov Mills’ shoulders.

Bob Jean

Lubec

