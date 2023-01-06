To the Editor:
We had a non-life-threatening emergency at our home Friday Dec. 23. I called the Farmington Fire Department looking for some information on whom we should contact to fix our problem. After I explained what had happened, they said, “We’ll be right over.” Sure enough, they arrived shortly and were able to take care of our situation.
We cannot tell you how impressed we were with their professionalism, courtesy, and know how. We are indeed fortunate to have such a considerate and hard-working group of firemen. Hope they all enjoy the holidays. They deserve it!
John and Maggie Robinson
Farmington
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Oxford Hills
Oxford selectmen appoint two interim school board directors
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
We are fortunate to have firemen
-
The Franklin Journal
Public invited to Forestry Forum
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the week