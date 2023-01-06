To the Editor:

We had a non-life-threatening emergency at our home Friday Dec. 23. I called the Farmington Fire Department looking for some information on whom we should contact to fix our problem. After I explained what had happened, they said, “We’ll be right over.” Sure enough, they arrived shortly and were able to take care of our situation.

We cannot tell you how impressed we were with their professionalism, courtesy, and know how. We are indeed fortunate to have such a considerate and hard-working group of firemen. Hope they all enjoy the holidays. They deserve it!

John and Maggie Robinson

Farmington

