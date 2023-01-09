FARMINGTON — A New York man was injured Sunday night when the car he was driving swerved to avoid hitting a deer and hit a utility pole, a mailbox and a business sign at 187 Wilton Road.

Randy Furman, 45, of Ballston, New York, was driving a 2011 Mazda 3 north on Wilton Road, also known as U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4, when he overcorrected after he swerved. The crash broke a pole and damaged a mailbox. The car went through the Sun Journal-The Franklin Journal office parking lot before striking its sign, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Monday.

Furman complained of pain to his legs and was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Cote said.

Officers Sgt. Jesse Clement and Sgt. Ethan Bronson issued a summons to Furman on a criminal charge of operating under a foreign license during suspension or revocation.

A conviction on the charge carries a maximum six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Farmington Fire Rescue responded to the crash reported at 10:19 p.m.

