WILTON – Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice (Androscoggin) awarded Dr. David Dixon, retired surgeon from Franklin Memorial Hospital with the 2022 Heart of Hospice Award. The award was presented to Dr. Dixon at a recent gathering of Androscoggin clinicians, administrators, and staff at the their offices in Wilton. Dr. Dixon was nominated by hospice staff for his positive impact in end-of-life care for patients and families.

Kate Sicotte, Director of Hospice Services said, “Since May of 2005, our Androscoggin hospice team has worked closely with you, Dr. Dixon, to address the needs of those living with life limiting illness and to ensure that every person is able to receive the unique, holistic care provided by hospice. You embrace Androscoggin’s mission and values and have spent your entire career serving and caring for people. You have been a long-standing pillar in your community, and at Androscoggin we know that without your support and advocacy, our mission and goals would be difficult to achieve.”

Ms. Sicotte went on to say, “You are very loved by the Wilton team. They describe you as a mentor, visionary, dedicated, and always prepared and simply “Dr. D”. You are known to everyone in the medical community in Franklin County and beyond and you’re well respected for your long career as a general surgeon at Franklin Memorial Hospital, where you were known as “Big Red”. You served as Medical Director at FMH. In 2009, you received the annual Franklin Memorial Community Health Leadership Award for your service as a visionary physician and outstanding citizen having served your community for nearly 40 years. In 2010, the Franklin Memorial Hospital’s resident house for 3rd year medical students was dedicated in your honor and today is known as “The Dixon House”.

Nominations for the Heart of Hospice Award come directly from the Androscoggin hospice staff. The award is presented to an individual or individuals who positively impact the mission and the goal of the hospice program: to provide accessible, compassionate, skilled and holistic end-of-life care to all who may require it.

