BANGOR — UScellular has named Kyle Burbine retail area sales manager for the company’s central and northern New England territory. Burbine is responsible for leading store associates in Rockland, Farmington, Waterville, Presque Isle, Ellsworth, Brewer, Augusta, and Bangor to help customers and businesses select the best plan and devices to meet their communication needs. Burbine has more than 10 years of wireless/sales experience.

Burbine joined UScellular in 2012 as a retail wireless consultant at the company’s Bangor retail store in Bangor, Maine. Most recently, he served as a store manager at UScellular’s store in Bangor. He attended Southern New Hampshire University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing. Burbine lives in Bangor, with his wife. He enjoys traveling, running, and spending time with family and friends.

“Kyle’s passion and leadership throughout his UScellular journey is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have him on our leadership team in New England to help guide our store associates at our retail locations in central and northern New England,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “At UScellular, we have friendly, engaged and knowledgeable associates who focus on providing an unmatched customer experience and helping you make the best wireless choices for your needs.”

UScellular is always actively looking for empowered professionals with sales experience, excellent communications skills, and an enthusiastic commitment to customers. Store leadership and full and part-time retail wireless consultant sales positions are available in a high-energy, professional environment, and interested applicants can apply online at uscellular.jobs . These positions offer a competitive starting wage and benefits that include medical and dental insurance, a 401K and tuition reimbursement, along with incentives such as performance-based bonuses and discounted wireless service.

