FARMINGTON — Two children were taken to a hospital late Wednesday afternoon after the car they were riding in and a Jeep collided at the traffic light at Main Street and Farmington Falls Road.

A 2021 Jeep driven by Chelsea Roderick, 25, of Norridgewock was turning left Main Street into the Park & Ride lot when a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Nichole Lane, 42, of New Vineyard struck its side, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

Lane was traveling west on the road toward Wilton Road.

Both had green lights on the traffic signal, but the green arrow turning light was not on, Cote said.

Lane had three passengers in her car. Malcolm Nelson, 24, of New Vineyard was in the front passenger seat and Adelia Lane, 9, and Ash Lane, 7, of New Vineyard were in the back seat, he said.

The children complained of pain and were taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital. Lane traveled with them.

Farmington officer Donald Gray was assisted at the scene by Sgt. Jesse Clement and officer Ethan Bronson. Farmington Fire Rescue also assisted at the crash reported at 5:13 p.m. Main Street, also known as state Route 4, was reduced to alternating one lane of travel.

