LIVERMORE FALLS — Nomination papers will become available Tuesday at the Town Office for two select board positions and a Regional School Unit 73 director. The papers are due back to the office by 4 p.m. Feb. 24.
It is the first time the town is holding its annual Town Meeting and election in April to coincide with the towns of Jay, Livermore and RSU 73 budget votes. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 25 at the fire station at 15 Park St.
Budget talks will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Town Office and continue on Feb. 21, acting Town Manager Alex Pawson said Thursday. The warrant articles for the budget to go before voters are expected to be finalized at 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Town Office, he said.
Select board positions up for election are a two-year term currently held by James “Jim” Long, and a three-year term held by Ernest “Ernie” Souther.
A three-year term on the RSU 73 board of directors is also available. It is currently held by Patrick Milligan.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photo: Lewiston honors Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey: Twin City Thunder storm back to defeat Northern Cyclones in a shootout
-
Sports
Coco Gauff stays on fast track, ready to make run at Australian Open
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Patriots rookie Marcus Jones named to All-Pro team
-
Oxford Hills
Portland man charged with assaulting three deputies in Bethel