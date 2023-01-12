LIVERMORE FALLS — Nomination papers will become available Tuesday at the Town Office for two select board positions and a Regional School Unit 73 director. The papers are due back to the office by 4 p.m. Feb. 24.

It is the first time the town is holding its annual Town Meeting and election in April to coincide with the towns of Jay, Livermore and RSU 73 budget votes. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 25 at the fire station at 15 Park St.

Budget talks will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Town Office and continue on Feb. 21, acting Town Manager Alex Pawson said Thursday. The warrant articles for the budget to go before voters are expected to be finalized at 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Town Office, he said.

Select board positions up for election are a two-year term currently held by James “Jim” Long, and a three-year term held by Ernest “Ernie” Souther.

A three-year term on the RSU 73 board of directors is also available. It is currently held by Patrick Milligan.

