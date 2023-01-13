FARMINGTON — This year on Monday January 16 at 12 noon, Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry will be celebrating the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Old South Congregational Church, 227 Main Street, Farmington.For those who wish to zoom instead of attending in person, the zoom link will be https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81778993226
The service will include special music from Patricia Hayden and Patty Schoen, and from Inner Rhythm drumming circle. This year the special offering will be for the homeless. Please send checks made payable to First Congregational Church of Farmington, with the notation “MLK collection”.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
Applications open for $10K Mitchell Scholarship
-
The Franklin Journal
Mountain Valley Rec Basketball
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Bowling
-
The Franklin Journal
FAEM sets service honoring MLK Jr.