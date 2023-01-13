FARMINGTON — This year on Monday January 16 at 12 noon, Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry will be celebrating the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Old South Congregational Church, 227 Main Street, Farmington.For those who wish to zoom instead of attending in person, the zoom link will be https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81778993226

The service will include special music from Patricia Hayden and Patty Schoen, and from Inner Rhythm drumming circle. This year the special offering will be for the homeless. Please send checks made payable to First Congregational Church of Farmington, with the notation “MLK collection”.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: