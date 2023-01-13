RUMFORD — Hotel Rumford is the pace leader in the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League and have remained undefeated at 5-0. They defeated Gaia Dubs (1-3), 80-58. Kalen Case led his team with 28 points (3 threes), supported by Tom Danylik 23 and Scot New 14. Gaia was directed by Drew Bates and Justin Dill with 12 points each and Brandon Mitchell 10. Then Clean Cut Painting (4-1) took a forfeit win vs Archies (2-3).

In other action, Smart Care PT (4-1) outscored MTK and Sons (1-4), 103-77. Cody St Germain was top scorer for the victors with 41 points, followed by Nick St Germain 17, Tyler Chaisson 16 and Clay Swett 14. MTK’s Meteo Lapointe had 25 points (4 threes), Mike Pare 14, Ryley Flynn 13 and Cooper Davis 11 to pace their team. Then Jay (1-3) got their first win of the year, defeating Cannatopia Runners (1-4) in a close game, 68-66. Jay was directed by Jake Turner with 18 points, Levi Armandi 17, Zane Armandi 16 and Steve Dougher 11. Cannatopia got 16 from Eric Gemelli, Jevin Smith 15, Robbie Babb 14 and Zach Broadway 11

« Previous

Next »

filed under: