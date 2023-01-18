To the Editor:
Thank you for the outpouring acts of kindness shown to us during this past week as we learn to live without this wonderful man
For the flowers, the cards, food, texts, calls, posted photos, and all the support we received – Thank You!
To Franklin Memorial Hospital for the care that they provided, with compassion and concern for the family we will be forever thankful.
To Finley’s Funeral Home and the personalization that you gave to all families thank you Ken.
Tula floors restaurant for providing a lovely place and a delicious luncheon.
And thank you Pastor Thayer and the First Baptist Church for a service that will be remembered by all.
We, the family of Harold Souther, thank the community of Livermore falls.
He loved the life he lived and always felt “too blessed to complain.”
Souther Family
Livermore Falls
