Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. is still serving suppers.On January 20, it will feature lobster mac and cheese, Cole slaw, lemon cake for $14. January 27, bacon infused meatloaf, potatoes, corn white cake w/strawberry jam and cream. $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, January 21, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be baked marinated chicken breast, mashed potato, gravy, vegetable (to be decided), dinner roll, and homemade dessert. The price will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, January 19 by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence- 207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190. To place an order or For more information please call one of the above numbers.

Tomatoes

FARMINGTON — Have you ever wondered why your tomatoes will not ripen? Which parts of the tomato to cut out when you prune? Or what causes the black rotting spot on the bottom of your fruit? Join Nick Rowley from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension at Franklin County Adult Ed on Tuesday, February 7 from 6 – 8 p.m., for a class on Garden Tomato Production.

Bring your tomato questions and ideas and we will talk TOMATO! REGISTER ONLINE! www.rsd9.maineadulted.org or register by Phone! 778.3460. For questions regarding the event please contact Nick Rowley at the Franklin County Extension Office [email protected] or 778-4650.

Advertisement

Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library Winter Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Extension

CHESTERVILLE— The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will meet on Monday, January 23, at 1-3 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road. The topic of the meeting is to make valentine cards for local nursing homes and to start planning to host the Franklin County Extension Homemakers Spring Meeting. The public is cordially invited to join us. FMI 778-3156.

Legion

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins has announced a change in the monthly meeting date and time, which was voted on last August. The first meeting of the new year was postponed due to inclement weather from January 12 to Jan 19 at 6 p.m. at the hall on Reynolds Avenue. By changing the day and time, they hope to accommodate and have more members attend the meetings. The monthly meetings will normally be the second Thursday at 6 p.m. every month. If you know a Veteran who’s available to help in our community invite them to join and attend with you. The next meeting will be February 9, at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Help is needed to continue the community programs for which Post 10 is known.. We have had clean up days and the interior is looking bigger and brighter. The inside of the building is looking better already. We would like you to be a part of the discussions for our upcoming renovation projects too.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email or call Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, Commander, 207-779-7345. [email protected]

Grange

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange invites everyone to attend WWW-Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, every other Wednesday from 10 to 2, weather permitting. At the Farmington Grange Hall, 124 Bridge Street. Next session will be January 18. Grange members will be bringing projects to work on, sewing, knitting, rug hooking, etc. There will be games and puzzles, some music, as well as soup coffee and light refreshments. The ladies are willing to teach people how to do simple mending. So others are invited to bring their own projects, or mending or just come in for some warmth and fellowship. The hall has a new updated heating system and is much warmer than in the past. For more information, call Bonnie Clark 207-778-1416

Warming

FARMINGTON — Following a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the Farmington Warming Centers will open, Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning January 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will rotate between Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, located at 110 Academy Street, on Thursdays only, during the month of January and Old South First Congregation Church, located at 235 Maine Street, during the month of February. An updated schedule will be available as to the location of the Warming Center in March for Thursdays, but the Thursday host site is anticipated to rotate between Henderson Memorial Baptist Church and Old South Congregational Church

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — The Warming Center will open each Tuesday, beginning Jan. 10 through March 23, hosted at St. Joseph’s Church at 130 Quebec Street in Farmington. The Warming Center has been a staple in the Farmington community since 2009 and is being sponsored by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. The purpose of the Center is to provide an option for Mainers to get out of the cold and enjoy a hot meal, a warm area, games and activities, and fellowship with other people. Everyone, of all ages, is welcome. The Warming Centers will be open every Tuesday and Thursday, until March 23, 2023. You are welcome to simply drop in for a hot meal and beverages or come relax for the duration of the Warming Center hours.

Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov. 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588.

Lunches

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons /socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future date will be February 2. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

FARMINGTON — Hot Meals continue to be offered at St. Joseph’s Church, each Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Food Pantry, located at St. Joseph’s Church, is open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., seven days a week. Used clothing can be purchased at either Saint Rose of Lima Church, at 1 Church Street, in Jay, or at Work First’s retail store, “Touch of Class,” located at 309 Wilton Road in Farmington. Anyone wishing to also help their neighbors stay warm this winter may donate their time, food, or clothes at the listed locations. For more information or to volunteer, please contact Henderson Memorial Baptist Church at 778-2163.

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church at 235 Main Street in Farmington will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Jan. 21 at noon. The menu: Stan’s “Regionally Famous” American Chop Suey, garlic bread and cake. Eat-in and take-out available. For local delivery: call ahead at 778-0424 and choose “community lunch” option.

Recovery

JAY — New Life Baptist Church announced the start date for their new, faith-based addictions recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program begins on Friday night, December 2. Meetings will be on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. This new, steps-based program brings together thoughts on overcoming not only the physical aspects of addiction, but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. The church has put together a team of people who are committed to helping those who are struggling with addictive behavior.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: