RUMFORD — Hotel Rumford remains undefeated with a 6-0 record as they trounced Cannatopia Runners (1-5), 91-49. The winners were paced by Kalen Chase with 28 points, venerable Scot New 25 (6 threes), Eric Canwell and Matt McCarthy 13 each and JT Taylor 12. The Runners got 15 from Jevin Smith and 11 from Mike Black. Clean Cut Painting (5-1) then destroyed MTK and Sons (1-5), 115-65. Leading the way for Clean Cut was Malik Farly with 36 points. Will Bean was next with 27, then Draven Finnegan 19 and Matt Newell and Wyatt Smith 12 each. MTK’s Riley Flynn has 18 points and Mateo Lapointe and Brad Marshall 10 each.

Next Smart Care PT (5-1) easily dealt with Gaia Dubs (1-4), 93-62. Cody St Germain was dominant inside and finished with 51 points for Smart Care. He was helped by Nick St Germain and Tyler Chaisson with 12 points a piece. Gaia was led by Justin Dill with 18 points (6 threes), Drew Bates 15 and Brody Shine 14. Then, Archies Inc (3-3) came from behind and pulled out an 82-77 victory over a feisty Jay (1-4) squad. Owen Jones was high scorer for the victors with 25 points (5 threes). He was supported by Nate Carson with 22 points. Jay was led by Jake Turner with 19 points, Levi Armandi (5 threes) and Stev Dougher 17 points each and Zane Armandi with 15 more.

