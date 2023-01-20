NEW SHARON — A fire that heavily damaged a workshop in a large two-story garage Thursday started around the wood stove, Fire Rescue Chief Felicia Bell said.

She estimated the Starks Road building was at least 50 feet by 30 feet. Firefighters from several towns saved a classic car and a tractor in the garage side, she said.

About 15 to 20 firefighters from New Sharon, Farmington, Chesterville, Industry, Temple and Wilton responded to the fire reported at 1:36 p.m.

The garage, which is insured, is about 30 to 40 feet from the residence, Bell said.

She didn’t immediately know the name of the family that owned the property.

