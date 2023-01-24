Snowmobilers are seen around noon Sunday, Jan. 22, after crossing the road at Steve’s Family Market in Dryden. These riders were heading towards Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
More snowmobilers are seen mid day Sunday, Jan. 22, near Steve’s Family Market in Dryden. The storm last Friday brought welcome snow for snowmobilers and skiers with Monday’s storm adding more. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A lone snowmobiler is seen crossing Depot Street just after noon Sunday, Jan. 2, near Steve’s Family Market in Dryden. This rider was heading towards Jay while minutes earlier several riders were seen in the same location on their way towards Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
