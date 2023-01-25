LIVERMORE FALLS —On January 15 it was a very chilly morning to be out and about, but inside the First Baptist Church, a warm and inviting atmosphere prevailed. Rev. Russ Thayer and his wife, Carol were there to greet people as they entered the sanctuary for the Worship Service. Maggie Houlihan played familiar hymns on the pipe organ, which set the mood for the service.

Kay King Watson welcomed all to the service and read announcements of upcoming meetings and events. She then led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “Great and Mighty” and “We Worship and Adore You”. Rev. Thayer read from Psalm 86, Verses 8 – 13 as the Call To Worship. He led us into Prayer Time and several people requested prayers for loved ones and friends. Praises were given for the return of members who had been absent, and we sang “Happy Birthday” to Tini Eastman! Rev. Thayer led us as we recited The Lord’s Prayer. The first Hymn we sang was “Teach Me Thy Way, O Lord”.

Mission Moment: Lynn Knight spoke to us about two Missions to which we give donations: Retired Ministers and Missionaries. She told us the importance of our donations and said the church has received several letters of thanks from retired ministers who have served the First Baptist Church in past years. Rev. Thayer announced, “It’s Happy Time!!”, which is the introduction for the Offering Plate to be passed. As a congregation, we have come to acknowledge that our offerings are used to maintain God’s House and its important outreach in our community, as well as in the world. During the Offertory, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played the Hymn, “You Are My All In All”. The Worship Team sang, “Over My Head” for Special Music.

Rev. Russ used the Book of James, Chapter 1, Verses 19 – 27 to introduce his Sermon, titled, “Two Ears, One Tongue”. In James, Chapter 1, Verse 19, the Scripture reads: “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry….”. Rev. Russ stated that God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason. He reminded us that, at one time or another, everyone speaks, sometimes, harshly, without thinking, perhaps causing hurt to another person. He also reminded us that love and encouragement can resolve an argument or strife quicker than criticism. The lessons we have learned from reading the Bible should be reflected in our daily lives. A Christian life reflects God’s love: “Love your neighbor as you love yourself.” Be careful of the words you speak and live your faith every day of your life.

To end the service, we sang: “Thy Word Is A Lamp Unto My Feet”, and after the Benediction, we sang: “Go Ye, Go Ye Into the World”.

Announcements: (1. This month, we are collecting canned soup for the Food Cupboard. In February, we will collect canned Tuna. (2. Weekly Bible Study, with Kay King Watson, takes place every Tuesday in the Vestry from 10 to 11 am. (3. Mary’s Lunch takes place in the Vestry every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. All ladies are invited to attend the potluck feast. (4. The Worship Team rehearses at 1 p.m. on Thursday, after Mary’s Lunch. All who like to make “joyful noises” are invited to attend. (5. The Annual Meeting will take place in the vestry after worship next Sunday, January 22. There will be a potluck dinner before the meeting. (6. The Soap ‘N More Store will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 28. (7. Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, January 29 at 7 p.m. All are invited to attend and make “joyful noise.”( 8. The next Men’s Breakfast will take place on Saturday, February 11.

At the January 22 service it was a chilly, but dry morning as friends and families made their way inside the were there to greet everyone as the sanctuary began to fill . Good smells wafted in from the kitchen as everyone anticipated the potluck luncheon to come after the service.

Maggie Houlihan played beautiful music on the pipe organ in preparation for the Worship Service. Kay Watson welcomed all and read the Announcements. She led us ae we sang two Praise Songs: “Surely the Presence of the Lord”, and “God Will Make A Way”. Rev. Thayer then asked the congregation to read aloud with him for the Call to Worship: Psalm 90, Verses 1 & 2. We moved on to Prayer Time, asking for prayers for family member and friends, and some Praises for happy events were noted.

The first Hymn we sang was “Just A Closer Walk With Thee”. Lynn Knight shared a Mission Moment with us, titled: RMMO(Retired Ministers an Missionaries Organization – For All That They’ve Done. She spoke about the many ministers who have served at First Baptist and listed some of the blessings they brought to members and families who attended the church services. During the Offertory, Maggie & Margaret played, “I’d Rather Have Jesus”. Special Music was provided by the Worship Team as they sang, “Mansion Over the Hilltop”.

Rev. Thayer based his Sermon on Scripture from the Book of John, Chapter 7, Verses 1 – 13: Jesus Goes to the Feast of Tabernacles. The Sermon is titled: “God’s Timing”. The scripture tells us that Jesus was staying in Galilee, performing miracles every day. His brothers urged him to go to Judea to attend the Feast of Tabernacles. They felt that He could become known to the world if He attended the Feast. However, Jesus kept insisting that the time was not right. The Jews in Judea wanted to take his life; they believed that He was deceitful and did not believe He could really perform miracles. He sent his brothers off to the Feast, then he secretly traveled to the Feast and did not let them know.

Rev. Russ told us God’s timing may not be the timing we are waiting for. When we pray for something, we want it to happen immediately. God knows our needs and He knows when we need the thing we are praying for. Our prayers will be answered….just not in our timing, but in God’s timing. We must be patient and wait for Him to answer our prayers when He decides to answer. Patience is imperative. Do not try to achieve the thing you pray for or you may find yourself making wrong decisions. Wait patiently for God’s timing.

To end the Service, we sang, “The Longer I Serve Him”, and after the Benediction, we sang, “Go Ye, Go Ye Into the World”.

Announcements: 1. Food Cupboard: In January, we have been collecting canned soup; In February, we will collect canned tuna. 2. Tuesday at 10 a.m., you can attend Bible Study, led by Kay Watson. 3. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., all ladies are invited to share May's Lunch with Mary King. 4. Also, every Thursday at 1 p.m., anyone who likes to sing can join the Worship Team in rehearsal for Sunday Special Music. 5. The next Soap 'N More Store will take place on Saturday, January 28, from 9 a.m. to Noon. 6. The next Hymnsing will take place next Sunday, January 29, at 7 p.m. 7. A Men's Breakfast will take place on Saturday, February 11, at 8:30 a.m.

