RUMFORD — Hotel Rumford remains undefeated in the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League, holding back a shorthanded but tough opponent, Smart Care, PT (5-2) in a tough defensive battle, 65-45. 5 players finished in double figures for The Hotel, Tom Danylik and JT Taylor with 16 points, Kalen Chase 14, Matt McCarthy 11 and Scot New 10. SmartCare’s Cody St Gemain had a game high 28 points. Next Clean-Cut Painting (6-1) dispatched of a stubborn Jay (1-5), 86-70. Will Bean led the victors with 26 points, Draven Finnegan 21, Matt Newell and Ryan Kimball 11 each. Jay’s Jake Turner paced his squad with 21 points, Zane Armandi 19 (4 threes), Steve Dougher 14 and Levi Armandi 12 (4 threes). Then Cannatopia Runners (2-5) took care of Gaia Dubs, 85-66. The winners’ top scorers were Cam Wood 22 points, Robbie Babb 15, Al Smith 12, Jevon Smith 11 and Mike Black 10. Gaia’s Hunter Meeks had a game high 35 points while Justin Dill had 10. Lastly Archies (4-3) bested MTK and Sons (1-6), 90-77. Owen Jones torched the nets for 30 points (5 threes) for the winners, Joe Gaudreau 23 (7 threes), Eric Berry 21. MTK got 26 points (6 threes) from Keegan Davis, Zach Duguay 15, Mike Pare and Cooper Davis 12 each.

