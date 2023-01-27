FARMINGTON — A Strong man accused of breaking into Walmart and the clubhouse at Hippach Field on Jan. 1 was indicted Friday on charges related to the cases.

Myles AD Lynch, 20, was indicted on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and violation of condition of release.

Lynch is accused of breaking a window in the automotive section of Walmart on Wilton Road to get into the store and stealing some items, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said earlier this month. The store had been closed New Year’s Eve until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Someone noticed the evening of Jan. 1 that Lynch had been allegedly looking into windows of vehicles parked at Irving convenience store and McDonald’s, both on Main Street, and reported it to police.

Cote said previously that officer Ryan Rosie watched a surveillance video at Walmart, which showed a suspect breaking into the store, stealing items and leaving in a car. Rosie sent photos of the suspect and car to fellow officers, Cote said.

Sgt. Ethan Boyd and officer Jonathan Parker responded about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1 to a report of someone looking into vehicle windows at the restaurant and store. The suspect reportedly ran across the street to Hippach Field, Cote said.

Police saw him in the field house, which had been locked. He was wearing a hat the same as on the Walmart video, Cote said. They asked him about the burglary and he allegedly confessed to breaking into Walmart.

Officers also learned that the suspect, later identified as Lynch, stole alcohol from the Irving store. They went across the street and the surveillance video showed Lynch taking alcohol before leaving the store, Cote said.

A conviction for burglary is punishable by up to five years in prison. The penalty for convictions on the misdemeanor charges range from six months to 364 days in jail.

