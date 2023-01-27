RANGELEY — Tickets for the Rangeley Health and Wellness (RHW) Winter Windfall calendar raffle are now available until the end of March.

By donating $10 per ticket to RHW, the donor will be eligible for 31 prizes to be drawn daily throughout March. Prizes include ski passes to Saddleback and Sugarloaf, $100 gift cards to Hannaford, Irving, L.L. Bean and Walmart, RHW one-year fitness membership, yoga packages and multiple gift certificates to area businesses, restaurants and more.

The raffle gives a person the chance to win multiple times as all winning tickets are reentered into the drawing daily. Daily prize values range from $25-$450. All proceeds from the raffle will support RHW community and public health programming.

Tickets are available at Rangeley Health and Wellness, online or by printing out and mailing in the ticket found at www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com. Winning names will be posted on Rangeley Health and Wellness Facebook page.

For more information, call Janis Walker at 864-4397 Ext. 4.

